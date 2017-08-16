16-year-old boy shot dead in Jeffery Manor

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was playing basketball at 4:34 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Yates when a car with two male suspects inside pulled up, according to Chicago Police. One of them jumped out of the car and fired shots.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of 5:36 p.m., CTA No. 100 buses were being temporarily rerouted in both directions from 100th, Van Vlissingen and 95th due to police activity, according to the CTA.