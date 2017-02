16-year-old boy shot in Austin

A 16-year-old boy was shot early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:45 a.m., the teenager was walking north in the 1500 block of North Massasoit when someone dressed in black walked out of a nearby alley and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.