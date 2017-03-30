16-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn

A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was standing in the 2400 block of West 61st Street at 1:17 p.m. when two men got out of a new Porsche SUV and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim tried to run away, but was shot in the right bicep, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Both shooters were described as black men about 30 with dark complexions, police said. The first was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, and the second was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white pants.