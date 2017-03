16-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was standing outside around 7:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South University when a male walked up and shot the boy multiple times in the side and buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.