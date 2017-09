16-year-old boy shot in Humboldt Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot late Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk at 11:33 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Central Park when four males walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the right shoulder and showed up at Norwegian American Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.