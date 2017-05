25-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A 25-year-old man was shot Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

He was shot in the left thigh about 7:50 p.m. in the 900 block of South Lawndale, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The man is a documented gang member, police said.