16-year-old boy shot in neck on South Side goes to hospital next day

A 16-year-old boy who was shot in the neck late Saturday on the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood showed up at a hospital Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Jeffery, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the neck and took himself to Comer Children’s Hospital about 2 p.m. Sunday, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.