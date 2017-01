16-year-old boy shot in Park Manor

A 16-year-old boy was shot early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 1:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Prairie when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the left thigh and later showed up at Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.