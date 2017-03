16-year-old boy shot in Roseland

A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was walking at 6:23 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Edbrooke when someone approached him on foot and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.