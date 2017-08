16-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The teenager was standing with a large group of people about 2:40 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 100 block of South Kildare when shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was struck in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.