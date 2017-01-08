16-year-old boy shot near Greater Grand Crossing high school

A 16-year-old boy was shot near a high school Tuesday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot in the chest in the 7800 block of South Dobson at 12:50 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The teen was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately known, police said.

According to scanner traffic, Hirsch High School at 7740 S. Ingleside was put on a soft lockdown after the shooting.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.