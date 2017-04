16-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in North Lawndale

A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 12:42 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the upper left leg and taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.