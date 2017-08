16-year-old boy wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A teenage boy was shot Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 16-year-old was walking northbound about 9:35 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lawndale when he saw two groups of males firing shots near an alley, according to Chicago Police. Moments later, he realized he’d been shot in his right leg.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.