16-year-old boy wounded in Morgan Park drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was walking in the 11400 block of South Vincennes at 2:32 p.m. when someone in a silver car driving by fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the neck and right shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The car fled east from the scene after the shooting.