16-year-old charged with Roseland murder ordered held

A 16-year-old boy appeared in juvenile court Wednesday after being charged with fatally shooting a 53-year-old man during an attempted robbery in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood in December.

The boy, whose name was not released, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Cook County state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton.

About 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2016, the boy shot 53-year-old Quenten Wright during an attempted robbery outside Wright’s home in the 11400 block of South King Drive, authorities allege.

Wright was shot in the head and both arms, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 3:31 p.m., authorities said.

About five minutes earlier, the boy had attempted to rob a 52-year-old man at gunpoint as he shoveled snow in the 11300 block of South Forest Avenue, Chicago Police said. That victim was able to run away and was not hurt.

The boy was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Monday at his home in the 7400 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

He appeared in juvenile court Wednesday and was ordered held until his next court appearance, a status hearing scheduled for May 23, Simonton said.