16-year-old girl accidentally shot in arm in Auburn Gresham

A 16-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the arm Friday afternoon in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The girl was in the 7900 block of South May at 1:58 p.m. when someone pulled out a weapon and accidentally fired a shot, striking her, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized, police said.

The shooter is not in custody.