16-year-old girl charged with Chatham stabbing

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with stabbing and critically wounding a woman inside a Chatham neighborhood home early Saturday on the South Side.

The 25-year-old got into a fight with the girl, who grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman repeatedly in the left arm about 12:50 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. Police said the incident was not domestic in nature, despite earlier reports.

The girl has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, police said. Her name was not released because of her age and it was not immediately known when she was scheduled to appear in juvenile court.