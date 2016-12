16-year-old girl dead after assault in Markham

A 16-year-old girl died Sunday morning after an assault in south suburban Markham.

Desiree Robinson, of the 8500 block of South Manistee, was pronounced dead at 9:41 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday found her cause of death to be from multiple injuries from an assault, authorities said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Details about the incident were not immediately available.