16-year-old girl grazed in Austin shooting

A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on Saturday night in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

She was walking on the sidewalk about 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero with a group of people when someone fired shots from a black sedan, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a graze wound to her buttocks, police said. Her condition had stabilized.