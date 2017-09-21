16-year-old girl killed, 2 injured in Robbins crash

A 16-year-old girl was killed and two other people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in south suburban Robbins.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:15 p.m. near South Kedzie Avenue and West 139th Street, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Maria Santos, of Blue Island, was pronounced dead after the crash, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police said two other people were taken to hospitals, but additional details were not immediately available Thursday morning.