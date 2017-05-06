16-year-old girl missing from Avalon Park

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing Friday from the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Tashay Brooks, who also goes by Shay, was last seen Friday near Chicago Vocational High School, 2100 E. 87th St., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Brooks is described as a 5-foot-3, 110-pound black girl with a light-to-medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, yellow CVCA shirt, navy blue jogging pants and black Nike shoes with a pink stripe.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.