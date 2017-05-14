16-year-old girl missing from Far South Side

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Sunday from the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Alycia Clemons was reported missing from the 10500 block of South Wallace, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Clemons was last seen Friday at a Motel 6 in Hammond, Indiana.

Police said her primary residence is in Dunlap in downstate Illinois.

Clemons was described as a black girl, 5-foot-6, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.