16-year-old girl missing from Grand Crossing

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side on Friday.

Kayla Barton was last seen in the 1200 block of East 72nd on Friday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a green coat, grey pants, blue shirt and tan boots. She may also have a white, green and purple book bag.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.