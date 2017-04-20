16-year-old girl missing from Little Village

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Nancy Olvera has not been seen since Monday in the 2800 block of West 25th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Olvera is described as a 5-foot-1, 90-pound Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark olive green school uniform-type polo shirt, blue jeans and red gym shoes. She might also be carrying a neon pink backpack.

Police said she hangs out at La Villita Park at 28th Street and California; near 26th and Hamlin; and in west suburban Cicero.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.