16-year-old girl missing from Little Village

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday night from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Sidney Sellers was last seen Jan. 24 when she left her home in the 2100 block of South Trumbull Avenue wearing a red coat, Chicago Police said. She frequents the West Side and could be in the area of Ohio Street and Spaulding Avenue.

Sellers was described as black, about 5-foot-5, 142 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911, or Area North detectives at (312) 747-8380.