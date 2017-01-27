16-year-old girl missing from Lower West Side

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for three weeks from the Lower West Side.

Destiny “Cookie” Ortega was reported missing from the 1600 block of South Throop since Jan. 6, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-2, 115-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black or dark brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark gray North Face jacket, a gray and black jogging suit and black boots. She may also be carrying a black backpack.

She has been known to frequent the area near her home as well as 47th Street between Ashland and Laflin, police said. Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.