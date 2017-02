16-year-old girl missing from Montclare

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Wednesday from the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Kayla Ward was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday and was reported missing from the area around Diversey and Nordica avenues, according to Chicago police. Ward suffers from depression and has anger issues.

She was described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call (312) 744-8266.