16-year-old girl missing from South Shore

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Dominique Vega was last seen Saturday in the 7300 block of Phillips, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and red hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and multi-colored stretch pants.

Vega is known to spend time near in the 200 block of East 111th by Palmer Park and Gwendolyn Brooks Preparatory Academy, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.