16-year-old girl missing from West Rogers Park

Chicago Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared Wednesday from the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Jackelyn “Jacky” Silva-Perez was last seen in the 2300 block of West Lunt, police said.

The 5-foot-9, 137-pound Hispanic girl has red hair and was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a logo on the back, dark gray leggings and a red backpack, police said.

Silva-Perez is known to spend time around the 6100 block of North Mozart, and the 2100 block of West 50th Street in Back of the Yards.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.