16-year-old girl reported missing from Avondale

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday from the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Marcella Hernandez was last seen in the 3200 block of North Hamlin, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Hernandez is described as a 5-foot-5, 200-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She may be with a male named Jimmy, whose last name wasn’t known.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.