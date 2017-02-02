16-year-old girl reported missing from Jefferson Park

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday from the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Sarah Vetter was last seen Thursday in the 5300 block of West Leland, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Vetter was described as white, about 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information, of if she is located, should call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 744-8266.