16-year-old girl shot in Little Village

A 16-year-old girl was shot Monday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:40 p.m., she was walking with two males on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 24th Street when an unknown male came out of a nearby alley and fired shots in their direction, striking the girl, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was shot in the left foot and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.