16-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Gary

A 16-year-old boy was killed Thursday evening in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Indiana.

About 9:35 p.m., emergency units responded to a crash at 15th Avenue and Aetna Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Jayden Stewart, who lived in Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:35 p.m. after suffering blunt force trauma during the crash. His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Gary police did not respond to messages seeking information about the crash.