16-year-old Plainfield girl killed in crash

A 16-year-old girl died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday near southwest suburban Plainfield.

Emergency crews were called just before 5 p.m. to a crash in which a vehicle hit a utility pole at Walker and Arbeiter roads in unincorporated Plainfield, the Kendal County sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found the driver, a 16-year-old girl, being treated by paramedics, the sheriff’s office said. Her passenger, 16-year-old Alyssa Smith of Plainfield, was found inside the vehicle and was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.