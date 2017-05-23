The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events today announced the culinary lineup for the 2017 edition of Taste of Chicago, set for July 5-9 in Grant Park.
Among the 67 restaurants slated for festival are 17 newcomers, per today’s official announcement: American Glory, Aztec Dave’s Food Truck, Ben’s Bar Be Cue, Bop Bar Truck, Brightwok Kitchen, Broken English, Cheesie’s Pub and Grub, Doom Street Eats, El Patron, Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, Just Salad, Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp, The Little Beet Table, Seoul Taco, The Cajun Connoisseur, Ukai Japanese Restaurant and Warm Belly Bakery.
The Celebrity Chef du Jour dining pavilion, featuring a three-course, sit-down dinner, $30-$45 per person) returns with a lineup that includes Big Jones’ Chef Paul Fehribach (July 5, 6:30 p.m.); Nacional 27’s Chef Chico Vilchez (July 6, 6:30 p.m.); a tribute to the late Chef Jean-Claude Poilevey (July 7, 6:30 p.m.); American Girl Brunch (July 8, 11:30 a.m.); and Parchute‘s Chef Beverly Kim and Chef John Clark (July 9, 5 p.m.). Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 24 at tasteofchicago.us
Today’s announcement also revealed a new local cultural programming initiative featuring the Street Art & Graffiti Alley artists’ live painting pavilion, the Stomping Ground Chicago dance pavilion, the daily March of the Puppets procession, and Chicago SummerDance at the Spirit of Music Garden.
Also returning is the CH Distillery Cocktail Lounge and wine/beer gardens at Buckingham Fountain, the Lifeway Foods Taste Kitchen with the hugely popular cooking demonstrations, as well as the daily Pop-Up eateries and assortment of food trucks.
Fest admission is free; food/beverage tickets: $3 for “Taste of” portions; $10 for strips of 14 tickets. For complete Taste information, visit tasteofchicago.us
Below are the food vendors for the 2017 Taste of Chicago per today’s announcement by DCASE:
Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont .
*Ben’s Bar Be Cue, 5931 W. North
Billy Goat Tavern & Grill, 1535 W. Madison
BJ’s Market & Bakery, 8734 S. Stony Island
Caffe Gelato, 2034 W. Division
Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill, 300 W. 26th St.
Chicago’s Dog House, 816 W. Fullerton
Churro Factory, 2214 S. Wolcott
Connie’s Pizza, 2373 S. Archer
Dia De Los Tamales, 939 W. 18th St.
Doom Street Eats (various locations)
Farmer’s Fridge, 108 N. State
Franco’s Ristorante, 300 W. 31st St.
Frannie’s Café Inc, 623 S. Wabash
Gold Coast Dogs, 225 S. Canal
Iyanze, 4623 N. Broadway
Kasia’s Deli, 2101 W. Chicago
La Bomba Restaurant, 3221 W. Armitage
La Mexicana, 4171 S. Archer
*Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp, 2120 S. Canal
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria,805 S. State
Miller’s Pub, 134 S. Wabash
Oak Street Beach Café
O’Briens Restaurant & Bar, 45 E. Riverwalk Dr. South
Porkchop, 941 W. Randolph
Punky’s Pizza & Pasta, 2600 S. Wallace
Ricobene’s on 26th Street, 252 W. 26th St.
Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs, 225 S. Canal
Star of Siam, 11 E. Illinois
Texas de Brazil, 210 E. Illinois
The Eli’s Cheesecake Co., 6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
The Fudge Pot, 1532 N. Wells
Tuscany, 1014 W. Taylor St.
*Ukai Japanese Restaurant, 1059 W. Belmont
Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant, 6232 N. Broadway
2017 POP-UP RESTAURANTS (*New this year)
*Brightwok Kitchen, 21 E. Adams
*Broken English, 75 E. Lake
Dinky Donuts, Inc., Located at Markets throughout Chicago
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize, 2518 W. 63rd
*Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, 1251 W. Fullerton
Jin Ju Restaurant, 5203 N. Clark
*Just Salad, 20 E. Jackson Blvd.
MAD Social, 1140 W. Madison
Pork & Mindy’s, 1623 N. Milwaukee
Puffs of Doom, Located at Markets throughout Chicago
Riva, 700 E. Grand Ave., Navy Pier
Rojo Gusano, 4217 N. Ravenswood .
*Seoul Taco, 738 N. Clark
*The Little Beet Table, 845 N. State
*Warm Belly Bakery, 1148 W. Monroe
Yum Dum, Located throughout Chicago
FOOD TRUCKS (*NEW for 2017)
*American Glory
Auntie Vee’s
*Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
*Bop Bar Truck
Bruges Brothers
*Cheesie’s Pub and Grub
Da Lobsta
*El Patron
Giordano’s
Harold’s Chicken
La Cocinita Food Truck
Stan’s Donuts & Coffee
*The Cajun Connoisseur
The Fat Shallot
The Lifeway Kefir Shop