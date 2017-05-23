17 new restaurants on tap for Taste of Chicago 2017

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events today announced the culinary lineup for the 2017 edition of Taste of Chicago, set for July 5-9 in Grant Park.

Among the 67 restaurants slated for festival are 17 newcomers, per today’s official announcement: American Glory, Aztec Dave’s Food Truck, Ben’s Bar Be Cue, Bop Bar Truck, Brightwok Kitchen, Broken English, Cheesie’s Pub and Grub, Doom Street Eats, El Patron, Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, Just Salad, Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp, The Little Beet Table, Seoul Taco, The Cajun Connoisseur, Ukai Japanese Restaurant and Warm Belly Bakery.

RELATED

O’Jays, Ben Harper, Passion Pit among Taste of Chicago headliners

The Celebrity Chef du Jour dining pavilion, featuring a three-course, sit-down dinner, $30-$45 per person) returns with a lineup that includes Big Jones’ Chef Paul Fehribach (July 5, 6:30 p.m.); Nacional 27’s Chef Chico Vilchez (July 6, 6:30 p.m.); a tribute to the late Chef Jean-Claude Poilevey (July 7, 6:30 p.m.); American Girl Brunch (July 8, 11:30 a.m.); and Parchute‘s Chef Beverly Kim and Chef John Clark (July 9, 5 p.m.). Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 24 at tasteofchicago.us

Today’s announcement also revealed a new local cultural programming initiative featuring the Street Art & Graffiti Alley artists’ live painting pavilion, the Stomping Ground Chicago dance pavilion, the daily March of the Puppets procession, and Chicago SummerDance at the Spirit of Music Garden.

Also returning is the CH Distillery Cocktail Lounge and wine/beer gardens at Buckingham Fountain, the Lifeway Foods Taste Kitchen with the hugely popular cooking demonstrations, as well as the daily Pop-Up eateries and assortment of food trucks.

Fest admission is free; food/beverage tickets: $3 for “Taste of” portions; $10 for strips of 14 tickets. For complete Taste information, visit tasteofchicago.us

Below are the food vendors for the 2017 Taste of Chicago per today’s announcement by DCASE:

Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont .

*Ben’s Bar Be Cue, 5931 W. North

Billy Goat Tavern & Grill, 1535 W. Madison

BJ’s Market & Bakery, 8734 S. Stony Island

Caffe Gelato, 2034 W. Division

Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill, 300 W. 26th St.

Chicago’s Dog House, 816 W. Fullerton

Churro Factory, 2214 S. Wolcott

Connie’s Pizza, 2373 S. Archer

Dia De Los Tamales, 939 W. 18th St.

Doom Street Eats (various locations)

Farmer’s Fridge, 108 N. State

Franco’s Ristorante, 300 W. 31st St.

Frannie’s Café Inc, 623 S. Wabash

Gold Coast Dogs, 225 S. Canal

Iyanze, 4623 N. Broadway

Kasia’s Deli, 2101 W. Chicago

La Bomba Restaurant, 3221 W. Armitage

La Mexicana, 4171 S. Archer

*Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp, 2120 S. Canal

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria,805 S. State

Miller’s Pub, 134 S. Wabash

Oak Street Beach Café

O’Briens Restaurant & Bar, 45 E. Riverwalk Dr. South

Porkchop, 941 W. Randolph

Punky’s Pizza & Pasta, 2600 S. Wallace

Ricobene’s on 26th Street, 252 W. 26th St.

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs, 225 S. Canal

Star of Siam, 11 E. Illinois

Texas de Brazil, 210 E. Illinois

The Eli’s Cheesecake Co., 6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

The Fudge Pot, 1532 N. Wells

Tuscany, 1014 W. Taylor St.

*Ukai Japanese Restaurant, 1059 W. Belmont

Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant, 6232 N. Broadway

2017 POP-UP RESTAURANTS (*New this year)

*Brightwok Kitchen, 21 E. Adams

*Broken English, 75 E. Lake

Dinky Donuts, Inc., Located at Markets throughout Chicago

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize, 2518 W. 63rd

*Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, 1251 W. Fullerton

Jin Ju Restaurant, 5203 N. Clark

*Just Salad, 20 E. Jackson Blvd.

MAD Social, 1140 W. Madison

Pork & Mindy’s, 1623 N. Milwaukee

Puffs of Doom, Located at Markets throughout Chicago

Riva, 700 E. Grand Ave., Navy Pier

Rojo Gusano, 4217 N. Ravenswood .

*Seoul Taco, 738 N. Clark

*The Little Beet Table, 845 N. State

*Warm Belly Bakery, 1148 W. Monroe

Yum Dum, Located throughout Chicago

FOOD TRUCKS (*NEW for 2017)

*American Glory

Auntie Vee’s

*Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

*Bop Bar Truck

Bruges Brothers

*Cheesie’s Pub and Grub

Da Lobsta

*El Patron

Giordano’s

Harold’s Chicken

La Cocinita Food Truck

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

*The Cajun Connoisseur

The Fat Shallot

The Lifeway Kefir Shop