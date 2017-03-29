17-year-old bicyclist critically injured in Ingleside crash

A 17-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a crash with an SUV Tuesday night in northwest suburban Ingleside.

The boy was riding his bike south on Wilson Road when he collided with a Chevrolet Blazer heading west on Rollins Road about 9:15 p.m., according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The bicyclist was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 54-year-old Ingleside man, was not hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit.