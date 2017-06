17-year-old boy accidentally shot in East Garfield Park home

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded Friday afternoon when he was accidentally shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was in a home about 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Madison when someone else accidentally fired shots, striking him in the back, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The shooter ran from the home in an unknown direction, police said.