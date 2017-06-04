17-year-old boy charged after shots fired, West Side chase

A teenage boy was charged after Chicago Police officers saw shots fired Tuesday afternoon and chased him for more than six miles on the West Side.

About 1:20 p.m., the officers saw someone fire multiple shots from a vehicle at someone standing on a front porch in the 800 block of North Waller in the Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police sources. The vehicle sped away and a pursuit ensued.

A suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran away near South Western Avenue and West Adams Street, police said. He was eventually apprehended and a weapon was recovered. No injuries were reported.

A police source said the teenager was the driver of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen. At least one other person, who is thought to have been the shooter, ran away and was not apprehended.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with a felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle, police said. He was also cited for failure to carry or display a driver’s license, aggravated fleeing, operating a vehicle without insurance and disobeying a red light.