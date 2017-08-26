17-year-old boy charged with 2 sexual assaults in Aurora

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two sexual assaults reported in the past month in west suburban Aurora.

The boy, who lives in Aurora, has been charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of armed robbery for an attack in the 400 block of Marion Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police.

He was also charged as a juvenile with one count each of unlawful restraint and aggravated criminal sexual assault for an assault in the 900 block of East New York Street, police said.

In the Marion Avenue incident, a 38-year-old woman was walking in an alley about 5 a.m. on July 29 when the boy, armed with a handgun, walked up and demanded her valuables, police said. She handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and then he sexually assaulted her between two garages in the alley. He then ordered the woman to leave, and she was later treated at an Aurora hospital.

The New York Street sexual assault happened inside of a vehicle about midnight on Aug. 20, police said. Further details were not provided.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity, but they said further charges against him “have not been ruled out.” He is currently being held at the Kane County Youth Home.