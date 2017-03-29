17-year-old boy cited after NW Side crash with CPD squad car

Two Chicago Police officers and a 17-year-old boy were injured in a crash late Tuesday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 11:55 p.m., the boy was driving a Nissan Altima south on Mango when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a CPD squad car in the intersection with Grand, according to police. The crash caused the squad car to hit a commercial building in the 5700 block of West Grand.

The boy and the two officers from the squad car were all taken to hospitals for treatment, and their conditions were stabilized, police said. No other injuries were reported, although the crash caused some structural damage to the building.

The 17-year-old was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said. Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash.