17-year-old boy critically injured in shooting near Round Lake

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night near north suburban Round Lake.

Officers were called about 11:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired near Norelius Avenue and North Thompson Street in unincorporated Round Lake, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

They found the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police

Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating and anyone with information should call the sheriff’s 0ffice at (847) 549-5200; or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.