17-year-old boy grazed in Back of the Yards shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting on Friday morning.

About 6 a.m., he was walking on a sidewalk when a gunman fired shots from a gray car parked in the 5200 block of South May, according to Chicago Police.

Bullets grazed the teen’s left arm and chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter drove away west on 53rd Street. No one was in custody.