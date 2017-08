17-year-old boy grazed in the ear in East Garfield Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the ear early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., he was walking in the 3000 block of West Jackson when a vehicle approached and a male occupant fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital, police said.