17-year-old boy missing from South Shore

Police are looking for a 17-year-old boy who went missing July 30 from the South Shore neighborhood.

Deshawn Harrison was last seen in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Harrison was described as a 6-foot, 150-pound black boy with a dark complexion, red hair and brown eyes, police said. He has a tattoo of three stars on his left, upper chest, a rose tattoo on his left wrist and a tattoo of an Egyptian king on his left forearm.

Harrison is known to frequent the area from the 7500 to 7900 blocks of South Shore Drive and Rainbow Beach, police said. He has also been seen near the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.