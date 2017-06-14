17-year-old boy missing from West Side hospital, feared suicidal

A 17-year-old boy is missing Wednesday from a West Side hospital and feared to be suicidal.

Mario Tapia was reported missing from Hartgrove Hospital, 5730 W. Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago Police.

Tapia ran away from his mother in an unknown direction, police said. He was believed to be suicidal.

Tapia is described as Hispanic, of light complexion, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes. Tapia was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.