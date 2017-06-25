17-year-old boy shot dead in Gage Park

A teenage boy was shot and killed Sunday evening in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the 17-year-old was standing outside a business in the 5200 block of South Western when a white car with a female driver and a male passenger pulled up, according to Chicago Police. Following an argument, the male passenger shot the boy, who then returned fire.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, where his weapon was recovered, police said.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured during the exchange, police said.