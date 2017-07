17-year-old boy shot in back in Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy shot Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 9:19 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of West 16th Street when someone shot him in the back from a black sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The boy took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.