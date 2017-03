17-year-old boy shot in Belmont Cragin

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was walking in the 5300 block of West Grand at 8:29 a.m. when a blue Chevrolet pulled up alongside him and a male got out and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the left leg and taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

The shooter got back in the Chevrolet and fled north on Lorel Avenue, police said.