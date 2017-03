17-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn, in serious condition

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the neck Monday afternoon while sitting inside a car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was sitting inside a car just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 64th Street when another car drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The victim drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital and was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Two persons of interest are being questioned, police said.