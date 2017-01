17-year-old boy shot in Gage Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:40 p.m., he was walking in the 5300 block of South Fairfield when a black Nissan drove by headed north and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle had at least three males.

The teenager was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.